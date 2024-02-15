Salvation Army in need of volunteers for metro emergency disaster team

The local branch of the Salvation Army is looking for volunteers to help bolster its team that responds to urgent needs in the metro.

The Twin Cities Salvation Army issued an appeal to the community on Thursday as it tries to improve its Emergency Disaster Services (EDS) team.

Officials say the EDS team plays a critical role in providing immediate help and support to individuals, families and first responders during times of crisis.

Anyone interested in joining the team can learn more online, and the Salvation Army says volunteers do receive training and support so they can effectively do the job.

“Volunteers are the lifeblood of The Salvation Army’s EDS efforts, embodying the spirit of compassion and service that defines our organization,” said Major Michele Heaver, a divisional disaster services secretary for The Salvation Army’s Northern division, which includes Minnesota and North Dakota. “As the Twin Cities continue to navigate various challenges, we’re asking individuals with a passion for helping others to join our team and make a meaningful impact in our community.”