Salvation Army begins month-long food drive in the Twin Cities

The Salvation Army is stepping up to help food shelves in the Twin Cities area during a month-long food drive.

The Two Million Pounds Food Drive begins Wednesday, and the agency’s goal is to restock nine area food shelves.

A similar effort last year collected more than two million pounds and is believed to be the largest single drive ever held in the metro area.

If you would like to donate, you can bring non-perishable food items to more than 100 locations in the Twin Cities.

