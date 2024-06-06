Salmonella outbreak from cucumbers expands, sickens Minnesotans, Iowans

A Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers now includes Minnesota and Iowa.

According to a Center for Disease Control (CDC) map updated Wednesday, five people in Minnesota and three people in Iowa have gotten sick from the vegetable.

The state with the highest amount of cases is Pennsylvania with 27 cases.

Fresh Start Produce Sale Inc. whole cucumbers have been recalled in the outbreak. They were sold and distributed to 14 states and shipped between May 17 and May 21. Minnesota and Iowa were not on that list.

People should no longer be able to find the item in stores.

Symptoms of Salmonella include:

Diarrhea and a high fever

Diarrhea for more than three days

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting and an inability to keep liquids down

Dehydration

If you have any of those signs, you should get medical care. The CDC says that symptoms can start as early as six hours after eating a tainted food or up to six days later. Most people recovered within a week without treatment.

In all, the outbreak has made 162 sick in 25 states with 54 of those people needing hospitalization. No one has died.