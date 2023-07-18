Salad kit recalled from Whole Foods Market for unlisted allergens

A salad kit sold at Whole Foods Market is being recalled after the company discovered the product was incorrectly labeled.

Braga Fresh is voluntarily recalling bags of the Asian Inspired Chopped Salad Kit 12oz bag sold by 365 by Whole Foods Market between June 28 and July 16 because the ingredient list didn’t include milk and egg, according to an announcement from the Food and Drug Administration.

The product has now been taken off the shelves, but officials say the salad kits were originally sold from refrigerated cases in the produce department.

Affected bags can be identified by the following markers:

Store: Whole Foods Market

Product UPC Code: 9948246932

Lot Code: BFFS179A2

Best If Used By Date: 7/16/23

Pack Size: 12 OZ.

Dates Purchased: 6/28/23 – 7/10/23

Braga Fresh says all of their other salad kits are correctly labeled and no other illnesses or allergies have been reported.