Saints to host Summer Minnesota Craft Beer Festival at CHS Field

The St. Paul Saints have embraced craft beer for years, including dozens on tap for games at CHS Field. Now, they’re taking it to another level.

On Tuesday, the club announced it is partnering with Craft Beer & Brewing to host the first-ever Summer Minnesota Craft Beer Festival at the ballpark.

The event is scheduled for Aug. 17 and will feature vendors from across the Twin Cities showcasing their favorite craft beers.

“With more than 400 craft beverages from 100 breweries and distilleries, serving up taproom only and limited release beers, hard seltzers, and spirits while you enjoy unlimited pours, live music, local artisans and vendors, games, and much more,” the Saints’ announcement says.

Tickets went on sale Tuesday morning and can be purchased online. Early access tickets start at $65 while general admission is $49. Designated driver tickets are also available for $25.

