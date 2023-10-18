S.H.E.E. Foundation hosts annual fundraiser to continue empowering women

S.H.E.E Foundation holds fundraiser party

Minnesota nonprofit The S.H.E.E. Foundation, which stands for “Sisters Healing, Evolving and Empowered,” held its second-annual fundraiser gala Saturday night.

The 70’s themed party took place at the Edinburgh USA Golf Course.

The organization supports women by teaching them life skills, including resume-building and cooking. It brings together women who have encountered the justice system as well as those without a criminal background.

In a previous interview, founder LaToya Wilson told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, “They inspire each other. […] They feed off each other in a positive way.”

RELATED: Corrections program manager creates nonprofit to empower women to reach full potential

Wilson has spent nearly 20 years working in corrections and is able to connect women to the resources they need to restart their lives.

The first group of women began meeting over the summer.