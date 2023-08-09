Ryder Cup coming back to Chaska golf course in 2029

The Ryder Cup is coming back to Minnesota in 2029.

The men’s golf tournament, which is held every two years, will be played at the Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska.

In preparation for the event, the golf club has announced a partnership with architecture firm Love Golf Design, according to a press release.

The design team, led by World Golf Hall of Famer Davis Love III, will create a plan for the golf course and surrounding property while also identifying any potential infrastructure improvements.

“My brother Mark, our architect Scot Sherman, and I are thrilled to be working with Hazeltine National Golf Club to reimagine the golf course and get ready for the 2029 Ryder Cup,” said Love III. “I’ve played major championships here and while serving as the captain of the 2016 Ryder Cup, the support we got from Hazeltine for our Ryder Cup Team was incredible. We’re excited to help Hazeltine move into the next chapter of their major championship life.”

The Hazeltine National Golf Club previously hosted the competition in 2016 and is consistently ranked among the 100 best golf courses in America, according to the club’s website.