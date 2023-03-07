Rush City ice fishing event tops record turnout

A record-breaking number of young anglers flocked to Rush Lake last Saturday for Kids Ice Fishing Day.

More than 100 youth and their families joined the Union Sportsmen’s Alliance (USA) for the free, annual event.

Each child received a free fishing rod and reel, and volunteers helped them set lines, replace hooks, drill new holes and get comfortable with their new gear.

“It was a great day on the lake — by far, the best event we’ve had,” said Dave Morin, an IUEC Local 9 officer and the event organizer. “Every other year, we’ve had freezing rain, negative digits, six inches of snow — every condition except optimal. This year, we had beautiful weather, the kids caught lots of fish, everyone won a prize, and there were tons of smiles.”

The Minneapolis-area event was part of a series of community-based Take Kids Fishing Day events organized through the USA’s Work Boots on the Ground (WBG) conservation program.

