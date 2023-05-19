Roster announced for 2nd annual Thielen Foundation Charity Softball Game
The roster has been announced for the second annual Thielen Foundation Charity Softball Game on May 31 at CHS Field.
Since Thielen has signed with the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings Safety Harrison Smith is stepping in to host the event for his former teammate.
The Thielen Foundation will donate the money raised from the softball game to Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities — an organization Smith has heavily supported over the past few years.
The roster includes players from the Vikings divided into an offense vs. defense matchup.
Team Offense:
- Garrett Bradbury
- Blake Brandel
- Ezra Cleveland
- Dalvin Cook
- Kirk Cousins
- Christian Darrisaw
- C.J. Ham
- T.J. Hockenson
- Justin Jefferson
- Alexander Mattison
- Brian O’Neill
- K.J. Osborn
- Blake Proehl
- Chris Reed
Team Defense:
- Brian Asamoah II
- Ross Blacklock
- Andrew Booth Jr.
- Camryn Bynum
- Andrew DePaola
- Akayleb Evans
- Jordan Hicks
- Danielle Hunter
- Greg Joseph
- Josh Metellus
- Bryon Murphy Jr.
- Harrison Phillips
- Janarius Robinson
- Harrison Smith
- Kenny Willekes
- Ryan Wright
The gates open at 4:30 p.m., with the Home Run Derby taking place at 6 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the game can be purchased online, with sponsorship options also available that include group ticket packages, access to the VIP reception and a meet and greet with Smith in the Securian Financial Club after the game.
Companies and individuals can contact amy@capture-se.com or (262) 696-5177 for sponsorship information.