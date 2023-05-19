Roster announced for 2nd annual Thielen Foundation Charity Softball Game

The roster has been announced for the second annual Thielen Foundation Charity Softball Game on May 31 at CHS Field.

Since Thielen has signed with the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings Safety Harrison Smith is stepping in to host the event for his former teammate.

The Thielen Foundation will donate the money raised from the softball game to Big Brothers Big Sisters Twin Cities — an organization Smith has heavily supported over the past few years.

The roster includes players from the Vikings divided into an offense vs. defense matchup.

Team Offense:

Garrett Bradbury

Blake Brandel

Ezra Cleveland

Dalvin Cook

Kirk Cousins

Christian Darrisaw

C.J. Ham

T.J. Hockenson

Justin Jefferson

Alexander Mattison

Brian O’Neill

K.J. Osborn

Blake Proehl

Chris Reed

Team Defense:

Brian Asamoah II

Ross Blacklock

Andrew Booth Jr.

Camryn Bynum

Andrew DePaola

Akayleb Evans

Jordan Hicks

Danielle Hunter

Greg Joseph

Josh Metellus

Bryon Murphy Jr.

Harrison Phillips

Janarius Robinson

Harrison Smith

Kenny Willekes

Ryan Wright

The gates open at 4:30 p.m., with the Home Run Derby taking place at 6 p.m., followed by the game at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online, with sponsorship options also available that include group ticket packages, access to the VIP reception and a meet and greet with Smith in the Securian Financial Club after the game.

Companies and individuals can contact amy@capture-se.com or (262) 696-5177 for sponsorship information.