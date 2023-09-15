Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown Friday, ends Sunday night

Rosh Hashanah, one of the holiest Jewish holidays, begins at sunset on Friday.

The holiday, which ends after nightfall on Sunday, marks the birthday of the universe and the beginning of the “High Holiday” season.

Some Rosh Hashanah traditional customs include eating apples dipped in honey, eating a new fruit to symbolize new possibilities and a special outdoor prayer called “Tashlich” in which Jewish people cast away their sins.

Minneapolis Chabad will hold services on Friday night and throughout the weekend at their locations across the metro.

Rosh Hashanah falls before Yom Kippur, which begins Sept. 24. and marks the holiest day for members of Judaism.