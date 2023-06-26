Roseville’s Rose Parade to take to the streets Monday evening

The parade is expected to have roughly 20,000 spectators this evening when it kicks off at 6:15 p.m.

The Roseville Rose Parade will hit the streets Monday night!

The parade is recognized as one of the top three community parades in the state that are built on community pride.

Roughly 20,000 spectators are expected to line the curbs for the event.

Monday’s parade begins at 6:15 p.m. at Roseville Area High School, travels east to Lexington Avenue and then north to the Skating Center/OVAL.

Candy will be handed out to parade-goers, and not thrown.

The parade route map, which can be found by CLICKING HERE, shows multiple porta-potty units and food vendors will be available along the route. This year’s parade lineup can be found by CLICKING HERE.

According to the parade website, the community grand marshal for this year’s parade is the Roseville Historical Society and the celebrity grand marshal is Angelina Amerigo, this year’s Miss Minnesota. Amerigo was crowned on Friday, and the event will be her first parade appearance.