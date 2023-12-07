Roseville’s Ferring Pharmaceuticals announces dozens to be laid off next year

Dozens of workers at a Roseville business will be laid off next year.

According to a WARN letter sent to the State Rapids Response Team by Ferring Pharmaceuticals, about 55 employees will be permanently laid off starting Feb. 5, 2024.

The letter adds the employees aren’t union represented.

A cause for the layoffs wasn’t immediately provided.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Ferring Pharmaceuticals for comment and will update this article if a response is provided.