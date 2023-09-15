Roseville teen found guilty in fatal attack on grandmother

A Roseville teen charged with allegedly attacking his family members and killing his grandmother has been found guilty by a judge, court records show.

Matthew Francis Hill, 18-years-old, was charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

The charges stem from an attack that led to a shelter-in-place order that was inadvertently sent to cellphones across the Twin Cities metro area on Oct. 25, 2022.

Court records show Hill opted to have his case decided by stipulated evidence instead of a jury. The verdict issued Thursday found Hill guilty on all three counts.

The verdict notes that Hill has claimed he was suffering from a mental illness at the time of the attacks, and cannot be held criminally responsible. A judge will rule on that defense at a separate date.