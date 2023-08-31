Roseville teen charged with attacking family, killing grandma certified as adult

A teenager accused of attacking several family members with a baseball bat and killing his grandmother in Roseville last fall will stand trial as an adult.

Matthew Francis Hill, now 18, was certified as an adult Thursday in Ramsey County. He’s charged with second-degree murder, first-degree assault, and second-degree assault.

The attack led to a shelter-in-place order that was inadvertently sent to cellphones across the Twin Cities metro area on Oct. 25, 2022.

RELATED: Teen charged with murder, assault in Roseville family attack

Roseville police were called to the 1100 block of Ryan Avenue West just after 10:20 a.m. that day after a girl said her brother “went crazy” and attacked his family, then ran away.

Charging documents state that officers found the Hill’s older sister and mother bloodied with serious head and facial wounds. His 88-year-old grandmother was found dead in a bedroom with apparent stab wounds to her neck.

The documents add that the sister had several cuts to her scalp, including a large wound that required 10 sutures and seven staples, while the mother had facial, skull, jaw, arm and hand fractures, as well as several cuts to her scalp and a serious lip injury that required surgery.

Later that morning, a person who received the emergency alert reported seeing Hill near the State Fairgrounds. He was found by officers walking on Stella Street toward Como Avenue and was arrested.

Court documents note that Hill had a “thousand-yard stare” when he was arrested and said he felt like he was “being someone else.”