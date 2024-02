A Roseville business was damaged late Thursday night during a fire.

Footage captured by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS showed smoke coming from the building of AE Sign Systems, as well as a charred-out window, around 11:30 p.m.

The business is located in the area of Rice and McCarron streets.

No word on any potential injuries.

Check back for updates as details are released by the Roseville Fire Department.