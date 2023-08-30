Roseville police trying to identify suspect in groping incidents

Authorities in Roseville are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected in several groping incidents.

According to the Roseville Police Department, the suspect groped juvenile and adult female victims at two separate retail stores in the city on Aug. 20. He also may be involved in additional crimes around the metro, the agency says.

The suspect was spotted in a white Toyota sedan that didn’t have any license plates.

“We’re asking our community to share this information to help identify and locate the suspect and to send a message that this behavior will not be tolerated in Roseville,” Deputy Chief Joe Adams said.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the man is asked to call Detective Brady Martin at 651-792-7268 or email him at brady.martin@cityofroseville.com. You can also submit tips by CLICKING HERE.

The department has additional footage of the suspect here.