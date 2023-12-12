Roseville police investigating incident at Great Southern Bank

Police are investigating an incident that happened early Tuesday morning in Roseville.

Around 4 a.m., a pick-up truck with chains on the back crashed into a school bus in the parking lot of the Great Southern Bank, located on Fairview Avenue.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured video of a damaged ATM laying on its side nearby.

Check back for updates as police provide more information.