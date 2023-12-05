Rosemount councilors to consider plans for proposed data center site at Tuesday meeting

The Rosemount City Council is scheduled to get an update related to a proposed 280-acre data center at its meeting on Tuesday.

The Minnesota Board of Regents’ Finance and Operations Committee voted to approve the proposed $39.7 million sale to Jimnist LLC, which is owned by Meta, in September.

The land is part of the university’s UMore Park, located along the south side of County Road 42 around Dakota County Technical College, and has been marketed for several years. It was also previously rezoned by Rosemount from agricultural use to business park planned development.

Last week, the Rosemount Planning Commission unanimously approved multiple items, including a final site plan and a building plan for a Meta Platforms data center project.

The council is expected to delay a final decision on the project until later this month.

RELATED: Meta, Facebook’s parent company, eyes data center in Rosemount

An Oct. 31 filing from Xcel Energy with the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) – which would need to approve Xcel’s contracts for the project – states that the buyer expects to pour at least $700 million into the data center, which would be expected to support at least 50 full-time jobs and 150 indirect jobs.

Additionally, the filing says the project would create an estimated 1,000 construction jobs during the two- to five-year building period.

Tuesday’s meeting at City Hall begins at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to watch if you’re unable to attend.