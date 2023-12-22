Rosemount City Council unanimously approves Meta data site

A data center for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is coming to Rosemount.

The Rosemount City Council voted unanimously to approve plans for the facility, despite residents expressing concerns about the facility’s environmental impact. Residents also alleged a lack of transparency from the city on the project.

Council members said the thorough reports from planners convinced them to approve it.

The site will be built on part of the University of Minnesota’s UMore Park — along the south side of County Road 42 and east of Dakota County Technical College. The U of M Board of Regents voted in September to sell the 280-acre plot for $39.7 million.

The land was previously rezoned from agricultural use to business park planned development.

The project would create around 1,000 jobs during the two to five-year building period.