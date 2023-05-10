Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district says voters approve largest bond referendum in state history

A south metro school district says voters approved its $493 million bond referendum on Tuesday.

Voters in District 196 — Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan school district — were asked Tuesday if they support spending $374 million on safety and security updates at all schools, a new elementary school, a new Rosemount middle school, plus renovations and improvements at Rosemount High School, Transition Plus, and secondary schools.

That measure was approved by 69% of the more than 11,000 voters. A second question, which was contingent on that first measure passing, then asked for $119 million for an activity center addition at each of the district’s four comprehensive high schools and was approved by 66% of voters.

The district says the total amount makes it the largest successful bond referendum in state history, topping the $326 million approved in White Bear Lake in 2019.

“We are pleased with the results and thankful for our community’s trust and continued investment in quality schools and building for our future,” Superintendent Mary M. Kreger said. “This referendum will provide safety and security improvements at all of our schools, additional space we need now and for future growth, and a more consistent experience for students and families across the district. Quality schools are at the core of our thriving communities.”

District officials say Tuesday’s election was the culmination of a nearly two-year process that reviewed the district’s facilities and needs.