Roseau Memorial Arena added to National Register of Historic Places

A northern Minnesota landmark has been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The Roseau Memorial Arena was built in 1949, with additions in 1955 and 1989, to serve as a sports center for the city’s hockey programs. According to the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), it “was the most important structure in Roseau’s identity as a ‘hockey town’ during its period of significance.”

The rink consists of a single-story barrel vault open arena with 35-foot high pine glulam arches and pine purlin decking.

It was Roseau’s first enclosed rink and was the only rink for competitive play through 2000.

SHPO added: “Like many Northern Minnesota cities, hockey is central to the cultural identity of this close knit, rural community.”

Courtesy of the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office Facebook