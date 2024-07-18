Rondo Days set to kick off for the first time in 5 years this Saturday

Rondo Days will be held for the first time in five years this weekend.

The event will be held at MLK Recreation Center at 271 Mackubin Street in St. Paul from 12-7 p.m. on Saturday.

Organizers announced the headlining performers will be rappers MC Lyte and Rakim.

The festival commemorates the historically Black Rondo neighborhood that was split by the construction of I-94 in the 1960s. Organizers say its important to remember what happened.

This year’s event will also include a kids’ area, local hip-hop artists, food trucks and vendors.

More information on the event can be found here.