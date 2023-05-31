Rondo Days canceled for 4th year in a row

Rondo Days will not be held this year, which marks four years since the festival last took place, according to Marvin Roger Anderson, one of the festival’s founders.

The last festival was held in the summer of 2019.

Rondo Days is a festival held in St. Paul that celebrates the Rondo neighborhood — an African American community divided by the I-94 construction in the mid-1960s.

The celebration had been a staple in St. Paul starting in 1983.

There are some other events taking place, however, including the Rondo Center of Diverse Expression Juneteenth Celebration and the Taste of Rondo Block Party.