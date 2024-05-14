Rockford city mayor and council member booked for DWI

Both the mayor and a council member on the Rockford city council were booked earlier this month on allegations of driving while intoxicated, just hours apart from one another.

According to law enforcement officials, Wyatt Gutzke, a council member for the city of Rockford, was pulled over by a Wright County deputy on Wednesday, May 1. He was stopped shortly after 9 p.m. along County Rd. 33 and Meadow Lakes trail in Rockford.

During the stop, the deputy noted the 67-year-old was showing signs of impairment and conducted sobriety tests. Gutzke showed further signs of impairment, according to the deputy, who arrested the councilman for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was booked in the Wright County Jail.

Later that night, at 11:21 p.m., jail staff were informed a woman inside the building was showing signs of intoxication. Renee Hafften, the mayor of Rockford, had arrived at the jail to pick up an inmate authorized for release, according to the Wright Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies later discovered the 57-year-old was impaired and had driven a vehicle to the facility. After this, Hafften was placed under arrest for misdemeanor DWI and booked into the Wright County Jail.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to both Gutzke and Hafften for comment, but has not received a response at this time.