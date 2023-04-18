Rochester police renew call for information on anniversary of 2007 homicide case

Rochester police issued a call for information Monday on the 16th anniversary of April Sorensen’s murder.

A TV technician was scheduled to visit Sorensen’s apartment the afternoon of April 17, 2007, but upon arriving, he saw smoke coming from the window and called 911. Sorenson’s body was found inside after crews extinguished the fire, which investigators say was intentionally set.

An autopsy revealed Sorenson had been stabbed and strangled to death.

“April was a beautiful, 27-year-old woman in the prime of her life,” the Rochester Police Department wrote in a statement. “She worked hard at everything she did and was studying to become a dental hygienist. She was close with her family. They shared a love for running and ran several races together. April had no enemies and was very well liked by everyone.”

Anyone with information on the case can contact Det. Alex Kendrick at 507-328-2739 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers of Minnesota online or by calling 800-222-8477.

Tipsters who give information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a reward, the police department said.