Rochester police investigating shooting in shopping center parking lot

One man is in the hospital and two others are in custody after a shooting in the parking lot of a shopping center Saturday afternoon, according to Rochester Police Department.

Authorities responded to a report of multiple shots fired at 1201 Broadway Avenue South around 2:12 p.m.

One man had been shot and was brought to the hospital. Police did not release information on his condition.

Two other men were arrested, police said.

Authorities believe an altercation preceded the shooting and say there is no threat to the public.