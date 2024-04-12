Rochester man convicted of murder in 2022 Minneapolis shooting

On Wednesday, a jury found a Rochester man guilty of murder in connection with a 2022 fatal shooting across from U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis.

Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 29, was convicted by a jury on two counts of second-degree murder for the death of 26-year-old Jeremy Demond Ellis, according to court records.

A criminal complaint states that on Dec. 30, 2022, law enforcement from Minneapolis and Hennepin County went to a parking lot behind the 600 block of Chicago Avenue on a report of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found Ellis, who had been shot several times, inside a vehicle. Up to five discharged .40 caliber cartridge casings were also found in the parking lot near the vehicle.

Court records later confirmed that Haji-Mohamed was the owner of the vehicle Ellis was found in.

A witness at the scene told law enforcement she heard gunshots and saw a man duck by a car. He then followed her into an apartment building and rode the elevator to the sixth floor, according to the complaint.

A short time later, officers observed two men leaving the apartment building, with one of them matching the witness’s description. He was arrested and later identified as Haji-Mohamed.

While in custody, Haji-Mohamed gave law enforcement multiple versions of events before admitting he was buying drugs from Ellis and shot him after Ellis allegedly tried to steal his vehicle.

Haji-Mohamed is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3 at 9 a.m.