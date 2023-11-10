Rochester 15-year-old arrested for allegedly threatening students, teacher with knife

A student at Century High School in Rochester was arrested this week after allegedly threatening students and a teacher with a knife.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS sister station KAAL initially reported that on Wednesday, a school resource officer with the Rochester Police Department was contacted by school staff around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a fight involving several students, and a boy apparently threatened several other students and a teacher with a knife.

A staff member safely got the knife from the boy and he was taken into custody, according to KAAL. It is unclear if he has been formally charged as of Friday afternoon.

The 15-year-old suspect was brought to Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center and is facing felony charges including second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence, and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, KAAL reports. He may also be charged with misdemeanor fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct brawling.

In an email to parents on Wednesday, Monde Schwartz, the Century High School principal, said there were no reported injuries in the incident. However, a Thursday morning press release from the Rochester Police Department stated that one student received a small injury during the fight.

Rochester Police Department is currently conducting an investigation.