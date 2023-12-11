Robots engineered by U of M students on display Monday afternoon

More than 200 robots designed by University of Minnesota engineering students will be on display Monday afternoon.

From 2:30-4:30 p.m. viewers will be able to see a robot that can solve a Rubik’s cube, a robo-drummer and a coin flipper, among many others.

The walk-through show is the largest collection of robots assembled in the Twin Cities.

It’s happening at the university’s McNamara Alumni Center and is free to attend.

