Robots engineered by U of M students on display Monday afternoon
More than 200 robots designed by University of Minnesota engineering students will be on display Monday afternoon.
From 2:30-4:30 p.m. viewers will be able to see a robot that can solve a Rubik’s cube, a robo-drummer and a coin flipper, among many others.
The walk-through show is the largest collection of robots assembled in the Twin Cities.
It’s happening at the university’s McNamara Alumni Center and is free to attend.
