Robbinsdale police warn residents of suspicious man soliciting roofing work

Robbinsdale police are warning about a potential roofing scam targeting seniors.

According to a news release, police have learned about several incidents where elderly homeowners were approached by a Caucasian male, who goes by ‘Tony’ and claims the roof of their home had a defect.

Police say the suspect is claiming to be with various roofing companies, and after making a verbal agreement to fix the roof and receiving partial payment, the suspect and his crew leave without finishing the job.

“The roof is left, at times, with large areas unprotected by any roofing,” the news release notes.

Police are encouraging anyone to call 911 if someone matching this description comes to their home and tries to solicit roofing work.