Robbinsdale felon sentenced to over 5 years for illegal firearm charge in federal court

A Robbinsdale felon was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to over five years (63 months) in prison for illegally possessing a firearm. His time in prison will be followed by three years of supervised release.

As previously reported, Tavaris Michael Dixon, 33, pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm as a felon in February.

Dixon was arrested in July 2022 when a plainclothes Minneapolis officer saw a gun in Dixon’s waistband while he was working at a Speedway. The officer also recognized Dixon from his surveillance of gang violence in Minneapolis.

At the time of his arrest, Dixon was on supervised release from his most recent felony conviction.

Court documents list his prior felony convictions as first- and second-degree assault in 2008, aggravated robbery and kidnapping in 2008, and firearm possession with a prior felony conviction in 2019. All three cases were tried in Hennepin County.