Robbery suspect arrested after Hennepin Technical College put on lockdown Tuesday

The Brooklyn Park Police Department said officers arrested a robbery suspect who reportedly showed a gun to a person in the Hennepin Technical College parking lot on Tuesday afternoon.

Police got a report around 12:30 p.m. of an armed robbery in the school parking lot.

Authorities arrived and determined that the suspect had gone into the school, which was then placed into lockdown.

Officers then went inside and arrested the suspect, who they said they found hiding in a restroom. The suspect did have a weapon that was recovered by police.

No injuries were reported, and police say the lockdown was lifted after a safety sweep of the school and grounds.