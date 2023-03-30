Robbery reported on U of M campus

University of Minnesota public safety officials say a robbery was reported on campus Thursday afternoon.

It happened at the Caribou Coffee on Washington Avenue at around 4:15 p.m.

According to a campus safety alert, a 5-foot-11 person with a thin build stole a person’s wallet at the coffee shop, prompting the victim to fight back. However, the suspect ran off and was last seen near Oak Street and Washington Avenue.

Authorities say the suspect was wearing a blue jacket, black pants with a white stripe down the side, an N95 mask and a yellow bucket hat.

No other details were immediately available.