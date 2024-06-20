Roads to be closed ahead of Purple Rain’s 40th anniversary

The 40th anniversary of Prince’s beloved “Purple Rain” is expected to bring a number of people to Minneapolis to celebrate the occasion.

With a large number of people expected to celebrate, the city has announced its intentions to close streets in the downtown area this weekend.

The closures will take place on North First Ave., between the front doors of the First Ave. nightclub to the front of the Hawthorne Municipal parking ramp on Hawthorne Ave. In addition, North Ninth Street will be closed between the front of Ramp A and Hennepin Ave.

The closures will begin after the afternoon rush hour traffic on Friday, June 21, and reopen by 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 23. The city said it is important for residents to make travel arrangements ahead of time when large events come to the city. More information on traveling through the city can be found on the city’s website.