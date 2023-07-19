Rivertown Days kicks off Wednesday in Hastings

The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce and the Tourism Bureau are hosting the annual Hastings Rivertown Days from July 19 to July 23.

Multiple stages will be in the city for entertainment including a family stage by the river, carnival rides, an arts and crafts fair, a food and beer tent and free family events around Hastings.

The city will have a series of kickoff events Wednesday and Thursday, such as the Rivertown Days Taproom Takeover and an Antique Fire Engine Light Show hosted by Hastings Golf Club.

Saturday is set to have the most activities. Singer-songwriter Mike Doughty – the founder of 90s band Soul Coughing – will play at 9 p.m. on 2nd Street East and Levee Park.

The live performances at Hastings Rivertown Days require a ticket for entry. Tickets cost $15.

An event program with all of the activities is available.

It’s really exciting seeing how this community event has evolved since the pandemic. The committee has created a fusion of a town favorite and turned it into something that can attract visitors. Kristy Barse, President of the Chamber of Tourism office