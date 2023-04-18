River Grove Elementary to share building with Zephyr Theatre after purchase by Manitou Fund

Zephyr Theatre and River Grove Elementary School will share the building at 601 Main St. N. in Stillwater beginning in the 2023-34 school year, according to announcements from both facilities.

This comes after the building that houses the theatre was purchased by White Bear Lake-based private foundation Manitou Fund.

“We’re extremely excited about this opportunity and are incredibly thankful to Manitou Fund for providing us a unique space in such an amazing location,” said Drew Goodson, executive director of River Grove Elementary School. “We look forward to continuing the implementation of our innovative, place-based curriculum along the St. Croix River.”

The future of the charter school had been uncertain after the Wilder Foundation, which owned the land the school sat on, sold the property.

People affiliated with the school made offers to buy the land, but the offers were rejected.

“Manitou Fund is pleased to be able to offer River Grove an opportunity to continue to deliver thoughtful environmental-based education programming,” says Oliver Din, president and chief executive officer of the foundation. “This synergetic space will enable an environment of creative and collaborative community connections, including The Zephyr Theatre’s already proven school-based arts education programming.”