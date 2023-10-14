GALLERY: ‘Ring of fire’ solar eclipse passing over U.S., partially visible in Minnesota

A “ring of fire” solar eclipse appeared in the sky Saturday morning across several parts of the U.S.

The eclipse was partially visible in Minnesota around 11:30 a.m. but cloudy conditions made it harder to view the partial eclipse in parts of the state.

Watching the eclipse or the partial eclipse with the naked eye can cause severe eye injury, Reece added. Be sure to view the event with special paper eclipse glasses.

Unlike a total solar eclipse, the moon doesn’t completely cover the sun during a ring of fire eclipse. When the moon lines up between Earth and the sun, it leaves a bright, blazing border.

Viewing all depends on clear skies — part of the U.S. path could see clouds. NASA and other groups planned to livestream it.

The entire eclipse — from the moment the moon starts to obscure the sun until it’s back to normal — is 2 1/2 to three hours at any given spot. The ring of fire portion lasts from three to five minutes, depending on location.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS viewers sent in their photos of the eclipse: