Richfield plans to build mountain bike playground

Plans are in the works for a new mountain bike playground in Richfield.

The city teamed up with Three Rivers Park District on the new park, which is aimed at increasing access to the off-trail sport.

While plans are still in the works for the new Taft Bike Park, it’s slated to feature different terrains as well as jumps and sloped decking.

“The whole point is to try to get people off pavement and learning some new skills … and then apply those skills from our bike playground to other mountain bike systems in the metro,” Amy Markle, Richfield’s recreation services director, said.

The park will be located off 62nd Street and Bloomington Avenue, and officials hope it’ll open this fall.