Richfield man pleads guilty to illegally possessing Glock with full auto switch

A Richfield man has pleaded guilty to illegally owning a gun with an attached switch, making it a fully automatic weapon, according to U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger.

Court officials state that on October 14, 2022, law enforcement went to arrest Vatthana Andy Sengsouriya, 28, on an outstanding warrant. When officers approached Sengsouriya in the parking lot of the Eden Prairie Home Depot, he drove away in his car.

Authorities pursued Sengsouriya and were able to stop his vehicle with a Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver, but he got out of his car and ran into the woods. After a short chase, law enforcement arrested Sengsouriya.

Officers searched Sengsouriya and found a bag containing 115 grams of cocaine, with some of it put into smaller bags meant for distribution. They also found a Glock Model 21 .45 caliber pistol with a switch attached, which converts the gun into a fully automatic weapon.

Sengsouriya pleaded guilty yesterday in U.S. District Court to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

This case was investigated by the DEA, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, the Eden Prairie Police Department and the Southwest Hennepin Drug Task Force.