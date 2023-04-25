Richfield couple celebrates 100th birthdays

Couple celebrates their 100th Birthdays

A Richfield couple is celebrating a couple of big milestones.

Bernt and Rita Houghland both turned 100 years old this month and will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary later this year.

A party for the couple was held at Mainstreet Village in Richfield on Tuesday.

They say being kind to each other has made their marriage work, along with having a strong faith.

“He was always very considerate, very nice, and I tried to do the same,” Rita Houghland said.

“Talk to the Lord and believe in him and He’ll take good care of you,” Bernt Houghland said.

Bernt is a World War II veteran, serving with the army in Europe.