Rice Lake man dies after 2 motorcycles collide

A man died Saturday night in western Wisconsin after two motorcycles collided near Rice Lake.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says deputies learned of the crash at around 10:15 p.m. on Saturday and responded to County Highway M near 19 1/2 Avenue.

Investigators believe that two southbound motorcycles collided with each other while traveling on Highway M, causing both to lose control.

One of the bikers was airlifted to a hospital but later died. He was identified by the sheriff’s office as 37-year-old Charles Kee, of Rice Lake.

Authorities say the other biker, identified as a 31-year-old from Rice Lake, fled the scene but was later located. Investigators believe a third motorcycle may also have been involved.

The crash remains under investigation.