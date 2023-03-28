Rice County man charged after authorities find drug lab in basement

A Rice County man has been arrested and charged with multiple drug-related felonies after authorities found dimethyltryptamine (DMT), methamphetamine and psilocybin mushrooms in his Nerstrand home.

Victor Wang, 46, was arrested with 28 grams of methamphetamine in his pocket, according to the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force (CRDVOTF). Agents suspected Wang of distributing methamphetamine in the area.

Task force agents searched the home after acquiring a warrant and found over 100 grams of DMT, packaging materials, scales, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, two shotguns, and a rifle, according to a press release from CRDVOTF Commander Scott O’Brien.

Wang is charged with three counts of first-degree drug sale, one count of second-degree drug possession and fifth-degree drug possession. Wang was also charged with illegally possessing a firearm and has previous convictions that make it illegal for him to own a gun.

“Coming across a DMT lab is extremely rare,” O’Brien said. “These labs create major risks to public safety. I’m proud of collaborative effort by all the agencies involved that worked together to remove the lab from the community.”

Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) assisted CRDVOTF agents in their search. DEA agents confirmed the existence of a clandestine lab in the basement of the home.

DEA agents also confirmed there were two slow cookers in the basement containing a red-colored liquid/sludge believed to be DMT. Tree bark/roots were found covered in lye in the garbage, which agents believe was used to extract DMT. Agents also found precursor chemicals, a glass pipette, and a jar containing brown liquid. This led to the DEA’s belief that Wang was manufacturing DMT.

Court documents note that Wang told investigators the liquid in the slow cookers was just water and food coloring used for dying shirts.

The search is the result of a months-long narcotics investigation into Wang. Wang made his first court appearance last week and is scheduled to make his next appearance on April 5. If convicted, he faces up to 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine on each of the first-degree drug charges, up to 25 years and a $500,000 fine on the second-degree charge, up to five years and a $10,000 fine on the fifth-degree charge and as much as 15 years and a $30,000 fine on the gun possession charge.