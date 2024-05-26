Rice County first responders rescue several people after their canoes, kayaks capsize in Cannon River

First responders rescued several people after their canoes and kayaks capsized in Cannon River Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Rice County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a canoe that had tipped over around 11:29 a.m. on the river near the 18000 block of Cabot Avenue in Cannon City Township. There, they found several people who were trapped in the water and were hanging onto a large tree that had fallen into the river.

A group of three adults and six juveniles had been using several kayaks and canoes to travel the river from Two Rivers Park in Faribault to Northfield. Two of the canoes got tangled with downed trees in the river and capsized, authorities said. Each canoe had one adult and one juvenile in it.

At one point, a juvenile in a kayak tried to help the canoeists, but his kayak capsized.

The five people were able to hold onto downed trees until they were able to be rescued.

All nine people involved were wearing life jackets and no injuries were reported, according to authorities.

Rice County Sheriff Jesse Thomas reminded residents to use extreme caution on the river, which is filled with unseen debris, such as felled trees and large branches.