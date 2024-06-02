Rice County crash leaves man dead, 3 injured

Authorities say a Dundas man is dead and three others – including a 21-month and a 2-month-old baby – are among three injured following a crash in Webster Township on Saturday night.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 3000 block of 30th Street West shortly after 8 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash.

When emergency workers arrived, they found 30-year-old Nathan John Thomas had died at the scene.

The driver, identified as a 33-year-old woman, was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) for what are described as critical injuries. Meanwhile, the two boys in the vehicle had to be extricated. They were also taken to HCMC for what the Sheriff’s Office called “urgent medical care.”

Authorities haven’t provided the names, or conditions of, the woman and two children as of this publishing.

“The collaborative effort underscores the dedication of our local agencies to ensuring the safety and well-being of our community. We are grateful for the swift response and assistance provided by all involved. Three lives were saved with the efforts of all involved,” said Sheriff Jesse Thomas in a statement about the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office, which is expected to give additional updates as they continue to investigate the incident.