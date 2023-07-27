Rib Fest returns to Mystic Lake Casino for 3 days of food, free concerts

The Great Midwest Rib Fest is back at Mystic Lake Casino and gets underway Thursday.

The three-day outdoor festival has free admission and outdoor concerts, as well as lots of barbecue food available to eat. Pitmasters serving up the food will also be competing for cash prizes and attendees will be able to vote for their favorite ribs.

On Saturday, there will be a world rib-eating championship at 2 p.m. to see if anyone can topple the current world record of eating 13.76 pounds of pork meat in 12 minutes.

Thursday’s concert headliner is Clay Walker with Pam Tillis opening for the show. On Friday, the band American Authors opens for headliner The Fray, and Saturday’s concert includes opener Tommy Tutone and headliner Rick Springfield.

Concert headliners take the stage at 8 p.m. each day. On Thursday and Friday, the opening act starts at 6:30 p.m., and on Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

The festival will be in the north parking area. Gates open at 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday. You can find the full Rib Fest schedule HERE.