Reward offered for information on cat shot by pellet gun, euthanized in Cottage Grove

The Cottage Grove Public Safety Board is offering a monetary award for information on the shooting of a cat with a pellet gun earlier this month that resulted in the cat being put down.

A Facebook post says the cat, Rusty, was found near a pond in Woodridge Park and was unable to move.

After taking him to a vet, Rusty’s family found that he was paralyzed after being shot by a pellet gun and had to be euthanized.

The family who owned the cat reportedly contributed $1,000 to the Cottage Grove Public Safety Board to be used as a reward for any information leading to the discovery of the person who shot the cat.

Anyone who knows something about the incident should contact Community Engagement Officer Dan Schoen at 651-458-6058 or send him an email at dschoen@cottagegrovemn.gov.

Anyone who would like to contribute funds to the Cottage Grove Public Safety Board to help with animal-related incidents can send tax-deductible donations to:

Cottage Grove Public Safety Board

C/O Animal Investigation Fund

12800 Ravine Parkway South

Cottage Grove, MN 55016