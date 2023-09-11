Results pending in Metro Transit strike authorization vote
Votes are being counted to decide whether Metro Transit workers will authorize a strike.
Members of Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005 — which represents bus drivers, rail operators, mechanics and other Metro Transit employees — cast their votes on Sunday and Monday.
The results are not expected until Tuesday.
If members authorize a strike, they could begin picketing 10 days after filing a strike notice with their employer.
The union says it is pushing for a cost of living adjustment in its new contract and that negotiations have been ongoing since March. ATU Local 1005’s most recent contract expired at the end of July.
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to the Metropolitan Council for comment but has yet to hear back.