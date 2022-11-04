Residents displaced; firefighter injured during overnight Faribault house fire

An overnight fire injured a member of the Faribault Fire Department and left at least two people without a home, according to Fire Chief Dustin Dienst.

Crews were called to a home on the 2000 block of 198th Street West just after 2 a.m. Friday for a report of a structure fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames coming from the back of the home, and all of the occupants were outside and uninjured.

The fire quickly spread to other parts of the home, and a water supply line was established so firefighters could get inside.

Fire officials say while inside, a ladder was being used to help put out flames that were in the attic. However, line pressure caused a firefighter to lose their balance and fall off the ladder.

One of the firefighters injured his knee when he fell and was brought to Allina Hospital in Faribault. He eventually returned to the fire station early Friday morning.

“We are grateful that the occupants of the home escaped unharmed. I was also very grateful to see our injured firefighter back at the station after the fire, filling out paperwork and with a smile on his face,” said Chief Dienst in a news release Friday morning.

Flames were eventually extinguished, and firefighters left the area just after 5 a.m. Friday.

As of this publishing, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The residents refused help from the Red Cross and are staying with friends due to the home needing extensive work after the fire, officials say.