Resident pepper sprays person outside of house fire in north Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Fire Department (MFD) says no one was injured by a house fire Sunday night, but one person was “chemically maced by a resident” while firefighters contained the blaze.

Fire crews responded just after 10:20 p.m. to a one-story house in the 3400 block of Knox Avenue North.

Arriving firefighters then saw fire and smoke from the front door of the home. Flames were found to be coming from the basement and closet on the first floor, according to a news release from the department.

MFD described it as a mostly “room and content” fire with minimal extension to the structure of the home.

The news release said there was a “disagreement” outside the home where one person was maced by someone who lived at the home. The victim was medically evaluated but did not go to the hospital.

The Red Cross was called to assist two adult residents of the home.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.