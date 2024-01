Polk County authorities now say the reported abduction of a 17-year-old from rural East Grand Forks was unfounded.

The 17-year-old was found tied up on the side of 410th Avenue in Bygland Township around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The teen told authorities she was abducted and brought to the location. She was evaluated and cleared by medics, authorities said.